David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East starts work on 139-home development in Wheldrake, York

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East commences work on its brand-new 139-home development in Wheldrake, near York.

Named Bramble Wood, the development will comprise a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom energy-efficient homes, including 34 homes designated for affordable housing. Situated on Main Street on the edge of Wheldrake, the development will feature 16 different house types and seven bespoke plots, allowing buyers to choose from a selection of custom layouts.

In addition to providing 139 new homes for Wheldrake, David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East will also be providing a community contribution of over £5m. This will include £70,000 towards local bus services, nearly £1.5m towards education and nearly £175,000 towards healthcare. The work will create 114 direct jobs as well as 131 indirect jobs.

With work now underway, the first homes are expected to go on sale in Spring 2025, with the highly anticipated Show Homes expected to open at the same time.

Not only will the homes at Bramble Wood be energy-efficient, but they will also boast a multitude of ecological measures. This will include bat boxes, swift boxes, sparrow terraces, a hedgehog highway, and the planting of nearly 100 new trees and 280 metres of native hedgerow.

This development sits on the edge of the Wheldrake village and is within walking distance of Caffé Valeria as well as The Wenlock Arms pub. The area offers the best of both worlds, with a rural location while still having good commuter links to the historic city of York.

The development is an ideal place for first-time buyers, couples and families alike. Families will also enjoy being close to a fantastic range of schools, including Wheldrake with Thorganby School and Fulford School and Archbishop Holgate's School being a short drive or bus journey away.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, commented: “It’s exciting to have work underway in Wheldrake, and we are thrilled to be bringing a variety of homes to the area, including our first ever David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East bespoke plots. This unique initiative gives buyers the opportunity to make the home their own with the high standards of David Wilson Homes.

“We look forward to seeing this development come to fruition and to seeing our community contribution make a huge difference in the Wheldrake area. Our mission is to always make sure we boost communities in the locations in which we build our homes.”

For more information on the coming soon development, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev002683-bramble-wood/