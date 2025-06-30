David Wilson Homes pay homage to former land owners with development launch

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East welcomed family members of former land owners, the Simpsons, at its event to launch the brand new Show Homes at new housing development in Wheldrake, Bramble Wood.

The new housing development is situated on the site of the former Wheldrake railway station, which closed its doors back in 1968. The land was then owned by the Simpson family, who were also responsible for the donation of the iconic Wheldrake railway station to Murton Park in 1997, where it currently resides today.

Beverley Simpson, and her sister Anne-Marie, attended the launch event at the new Bramble Wood site, where they also unveiled the twobrand new Show Homes, The Holden and The Kennett, via a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Today, the Simpson family legacy lives on, as Bramble Wood’s name pays homage to the Derwent Valley Light Railway, which passed through the village and was often referred to as The Blackberry Line. The housebuilder has also named a street after their father and grandfather, both of whom were called George Simpson (but their father was known locally as Derrick) and will be displaying some of the original features of the railway at its development in celebration of its rich history.

Honouring the Simpson family name

Alongside the Simpson sisters, the launch event also welcomed interested residents who were looking to find out more about the new development, and to visit the Show Homes which are now officially launched.

Located off Main Street on the edge of Wheldrake, Bramble Wood will offer a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes. This includes a mix of 13 different house types and seven customisable plots, allowing buyers to choose from a selection of layouts to suit their preference.

Speaking on the development, Simpson sisters Beverley and Anne-Marie commented: ‘It was a privilege to unveil the beautiful Show Homes at the new Bramble Wood development. It has been incredibly meaningful to be involved in the project, especially as the site is woven with our family’s memories. We’re excited to see a vibrant community flourish on this land, which is rich with history and significance in Wheldrake.’

Hayley Mitchell, who is the Sales Manager from the new Bramble Wood development, added: “We were over the moon when Beverley and Anne-Marie accepted our invite to launch the new Show Homes, especially as their family has played such an integral part in the local area. That’s why it felt so important that we honour their legacy, through the development name of Bramble Wood, the Simpson family’s street name and the original railway features which will be installed later in the summer months.

Simpson sisters unveil the new Show Home

“For anybody who is interested in viewing the two new Show Homes, please visit our website and make an appointment with our friendly Sales team.”

Offering easy commuter links to York city centre, homeowners will also benefit from nearby nurseries and schools, including Little Peanuts Day Nursery and Wheldrake with Thorganby Primary School. Others, including the ‘Outstanding’ rated Fulford School and Archbishop Holgate’s School, are within a short drive.

All homes on the development, including the Show Homes, will integrate Part L energy-efficiency standards, which will enable homeowners to make significant savings on their energy bills while benefiting from sustainability and eco-friendly living.