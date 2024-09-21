Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CUKTECH, an integral member of the Xiaomi ecosystem, is today excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the CP253L 45W Power Bank, a powerful and portable charging solution designed to meet the diverse demands of today’s users.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

With a robust 20,000mAh capacity and advanced fast-charging technology, this portable charger is engineered to keep devices powered up throughout the day, making it an essential companion for extended travel, busy workdays, and on-the-go lifestyles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CP253L 45W Power Bank is available from Amazon UK in the black colourway for just £26.95, with a further 20 percent discount coupon available, Amazon US for $29.99 in the black colourway, with a 30% coupon and 50% promo code offered, and $32.99 in the white colourway.

CUKTECH launches new power bank: A powerful, portable charging solution for modern devices.

Exceptional Power Capacity and Versatility

The CUKTECH CP253L boasts a substantial 20,000mAh battery capacity, offering multiple charges for a wide range of devices. This power bank can charge an iPhone 15 up to 3.9 times, a Samsung S24 Ultra 2.9 times, an iPad Air 1.9 times, or even a MacBook Air 1.2 times, making it perfect for those who require reliable power on the go.

Two-Way Fast Charging for Maximum Efficiency

Equipped with 45W maximum output, the CP253L delivers fast and efficient charging, capable of powering an iPhone 15 from 0 to 60% in just 30 minutes. The power bank itself can be recharged just as quickly, with a 40W input that restores up to 43% of its capacity in just 60 minutes, ensuring that the CP253L is always ready when needed.

Built-In Convenience and Smart Features

The CUKTECH CP253L is designed with convenience in mind, featuring a built-in USB-C cable for easy access and portability. It also supports a wide range of devices, from smartphones and tablets to smaller gadgets like AirPods, Bluetooth headsets, fitness trackers, and smartwatches. These are devices that many power banks struggle to charge efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To keep users informed, the CP253L includes a smart LED display that provides real-time battery percentage status. This offers a clear and intuitive way to monitor the power bank’s charging progress.

Safety and Reliability Assured

Safety is paramount with the CUKTECH CP253L. The power bank has passed rigorous testing standards, including those set by Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) and the IEC 62133 standard, ensuring that it meets high-quality benchmarks and offers safe and reliable operation for all users.

The CUKTECH CP253L 45W Power Bank is available in the black colourway from Amazon UK for £26.95, with a 20% discount coupon available.

Also, Amazon US for $29.99 in the black colourway, with a 30% coupon and 50% promo code offered, and $32.99 in the white colourway.