Formerly the Vickers tank factory, the 45-acre site known as Radial Park, off Manston Lane, will be jointly developed by home builders Redrow and Strata. Initial planning permission for the Cross Gates development was granted in 2020.

Strata is planning to create 195 new homes, with Redrow building a further 200 properties. Both developers are proposing a wide range of two, three and four-bedroom designs, with Strata building contemporary homes and Redrow’s range offering more traditional family housing.

The homes will be sold from two outlets; Strata’s site will be known as Destination 17 and Redrow’s as Centurion Fields.

A computer-generated image of the Redrow homes planned for Centurion Fields in Leeds

John Handley, managing director of Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Cross Gates is a great place to live with superb access to Leeds city centre just five miles away. Residents will also be a short walk away from the new Thorpe Park Railway Station, which is due to open in 2024.

“As well as benefiting from excellent transport links, the new homes will be right on the edge of beautiful countryside and close to nearby parks and villages, so we’ve no doubt the development will be sought after. In line with Redrow’s and Strata’s placemaking principles, the wider development will feature swathes of open space, with a community park in the eastern corner, two smaller parks and a central open square.”

The Government confirmed in September that construction work on the neighbouring Thorpe Park Rail Station would begin by the end of 2023. The station will sit on the Transpennine route, between Cross Gates and Garforth, and provide high frequency services to and from Leeds City Centre.

Gemma Smith, Strata managing director, said: “The location is fantastic, and the designs are something special, this is going to be a really great place to live. The Strata and Redrow homes will complement each other perfectly, offering something to suit everyone’s style. We can’t wait to start building the homes and seeing the community grow.”

