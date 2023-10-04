Cost of moving home in Leeds fall by nearly £1,000 according to annual data - here's what it would cost you
New data analysis has revealed that the cost of moving homes in Leeds has fallen by nearly £1,000 since last year, making it one of the most affordable cities for home movers.
The cost of moving home in the Leeds area has fallen by 13 percent - from £6,568 in 2022 to £5,700 in 2023 - according to reallymoving’s annual Cost of Moving research, which is based on the analysis of over 350,000 quotes from home moving services.
The data looks at costs such as Stamp Duty, removals, conveyancing and more, and revealed that the cost of moving in Leeds only costs 39 percent of the UK average, at £14,458.
Following an increase in the Stamp Duty threshold announced in the autumn of 2022, movers who buy and sell their property at the same time now pay no tax on the first £250,000 of the purchase price, compared to just £125,000 before the increase.
Based on the median property purchase price in Leeds, which currently is at £205,000, average Stamp Duty bills have fallen by 100 percent - from £800 to zero.
With transaction volumes down, the cost of a Level 2 Survey has become more competitive, decreasing by two percent to £450, while estate agent fees have fallen by five percent to £2,840.
The only thing that has increased in the last year is conveyancing, which has seen a five percent increase from £1,791 in Leeds to £1,875, while the cost of removals and EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) remain unchanged at £480 and £55 respectively.
Overall, this means those planning to move home in Leeds are saving £868 on the cost of moving compared to last year.
Rob Houghton, CEO of reallymoving, said: “Amid high inflation, a significant annual fall in the upfront costs required to fund a home move in the Leeds area will be welcome news. But the cost of living crisis and higher mortgage rates have made it harder to save and movers still need to find £5,700 in cash, which is extremely challenging.
“Always shop around to secure the best deals for conveyancing, surveying and removals, looking closely at customer reviews as well as price, to help ensure your transaction progresses as quickly and smoothly as possible. Transactions are typically taking much longer to complete than a year ago which can put home moves at a higher risk of falling through, so it’s important to ensure you appoint a reliable conveyancing solicitor that scores highly for customer satisfaction as well as value for money.
“It’s not always possible to choose your moving date, especially if you’re in a chain, but moving mid-week and during quieter periods of the year can help bring costs down. Removal firms are quietest on Tuesdays and the fewest home moves take place during January and February, meaning it can be easier to secure a better deal while there’s reduced competition for services.”