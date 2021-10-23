Construction of new 118 bed student accommodation block completes in Leeds

The development, known as Oak House, is situated in Park Lane, near to the city centre.

It offers a combination of nine studio flats, and 30 shared flats for 4 to 8 students.

Each room has a double bed and en-suite bathroom, while each room has smart TV's, wash-dryers and super-fast internet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oak House student accommodation in Park Lane.

Students will also get free access to the on-site cardio studio and secure bike storage, and rent includes all bills, TV licence and personal possessions insurance.

The communal space includes a large lounge area with space for study and an outdoor terrace.

The property took 82 weeks to build and was built by GMI Construction Group.

GMI Divisional Managing Director, Lee Powell, said: “GMI is proud to have been trusted to deliver this superb new student accommodation facility in the historic community of Little Woodhouse in this outstanding part of Leeds.

This is a sustainable development which provides a positive impact within the conservation area including improvements to open space and the provision of high-quality student accommodation, with good levels of amenity, in a sustainable location close to the established universities.

"Getting this project complete and over the line constitutes a great team effort and on behalf of GMI I would like to thank and congratulate all involved.

"This is the 10th student accommodation development that GMI has completed to date as we continue to build upon our offering and credentials in this sector”

Tony Vyse, Assistant Chief Executive – Development from Incoming tenant Unipol, added: “After such a difficult time during the global pandemic and the aftermath of supply chain issues, Unipol and more importantly, the residents, are extremely happy with the finished product that completed on time.

Oak House reflects Unipol’s values to provide well-priced accommodation and creates a living environment that encourages socialisation and well-being, which is part of our educational mission. Unipol has now commenced a long-term deal which will provide quality housing for students for the next 25 years.