Three-bedroom end of terrace house with garden and parking in quiet residential area.

Set on a quiet residential street in Cleckheaton, this three-bedroom end-of-terrace property is listed for £280,000. With a sleek interior, private garden, and off-road parking, it’s ideal for families or professionals seeking low-maintenance, high-comfort living close to amenities and commuter links.

To see all 28 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two stylishly finished floors.

The ground floor features a bright entrance hall, a spacious lounge, and an open-plan kitchen-diner with contemporary units and French doors leading to the rear garden. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, including a spacious master with built-in storage, along with a modern family bathroom.

At a glance

This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Cleckheaton is listed for £280,000

Includes a modern open-plan kitchen-diner and spacious living room

Contemporary bathroom and well-proportioned bedrooms

Private rear garden with lawn and patio

Off-road parking and excellent transport links to Leeds and Bradford

