Stylish Cleckheaton home modern three-bedroom with garden and parking for £280,000
Set on a quiet residential street in Cleckheaton, this three-bedroom end-of-terrace property is listed for £280,000. With a sleek interior, private garden, and off-road parking, it’s ideal for families or professionals seeking low-maintenance, high-comfort living close to amenities and commuter links.
The ground floor features a bright entrance hall, a spacious lounge, and an open-plan kitchen-diner with contemporary units and French doors leading to the rear garden. Upstairs, you'll find three bedrooms, including a spacious master with built-in storage, along with a modern family bathroom.
At a glance
- This three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Cleckheaton is listed for £280,000
- Includes a modern open-plan kitchen-diner and spacious living room
- Contemporary bathroom and well-proportioned bedrooms
- Private rear garden with lawn and patio
- Off-road parking and excellent transport links to Leeds and Bradford
