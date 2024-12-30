Set on a good-sized garden plot on Little Lane in Churwell, this home offers good access to local amenities and excellent transport links and modern living. It is for sale with Reeds Reins for £339,950.

Enter via the side-facing entrance door into a well-presented main living room with a feature fireplace and stairs to the first floor. A ground-floor bedroom sits to the front and is currently used as a home office.

To the rear is the open-plan dining kitchen with a rear extension. It features fitted base and wall units, a breakfast bar and French doors from the dining area onto the rear garden. A downstairs WC completes the ground floor.

On the first floor are three good-size bedrooms, of which two are double. The house bathroom features a white suite with a panelled bath and separate shower. There is a separate WC on this floor.

Outside, the property is approached by a tarmac driveway with a block-paved parking area. To the rear is a two-tier garden, with the upper tier being a pebbled seating area with a path leading to a lawned area with a decked seating area and garden shed.

