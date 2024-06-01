Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A village east of Leeds is set to have a new housing development delivered.

According to the North Yorkshire-based developer, the development will be providing a “combination of comfort, style and community that caters to a diverse range of lifestyles and preferences”.

North Yorkshire-based housebuilder Thomas Alexander Homes has announced a new development in Church Fenton. Pic: Thomas Alexander Homes

Each home will have two, three, four or five bedrooms, while around 65 percent of the development will be allocated to public open space, including key footpath links to the village and the surrounding countryside.

Thomas Alexander Homes will also be making a £169,950 contribution to education and £420,000 to a community infrastructure levy as part of the deal to secure planning permission on the land on which the development will be located.

The homebuilder said: “Located within easy reach of the popular cities of Leeds and York, Church Fenton is home to the former Royal Air Force station RAF Church Fenton. Swann Gate's location within the village has been strategically chosen to provide residents with easy access to essential amenities and the natural environment, prioritising connectivity and convenience.”

Alex Blease, Managing Director at Thomas Alexander Homes, added: "We are delighted to introduce Swann Gate, a project that will deliver much needed new homes to a truly beautiful part of the UK without compromising on quality or comfort.

"Underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences in the heart of the Yorkshire countryside, Swann Gate's allocation for extensive open space reinforces our commitment to sustainability and enhancing the surroundings of all our developments, while its prime location, meticulous design and emphasis on community integration will see it raising the bar for new residential developments in the region for years to come."