Choice widens for East Leeds buyers with an eye for contemporary architecture

Contemporary style homes are giving East Leeds buyers a different option as Redrow continues work apace on the final phase at Thorpe Park.

The homebuilder is well known for its arts and crafts style Heritage Collection – also available at The Avenue at Thorpe Park – however, the development is also home to a handful of bespoke properties. These designs feature more streamlined elevations combining white render and large grey windows, which flood the properties with light.

Among this collection, tailor-made for the location, are two three-bedroom designs – The Yeadon and The Linton, and two four-bedroom houses – The Collingham and The Colton. All four also benefit from Redrow’s gas free Eco Electric specification, featuring air source heat pumps and under floor heating to the ground floors.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “Our contemporary homes at Thorpe Park set the bar for their high specification and money-saving, energy efficient features. Each carefully planned design has a stylish open plan kitchen and dining space and a separate lounge. And every home features a private driveway and garden.

The Collingham (centre) and The Colton (right) are two of Redrow more contemporary designs at Thorpe

“However, the lifestyle on offer at Thorpe Park extends beyond our superb properties. The location offers an abundance of parkland and green space to enjoy and it’s on the doorstep of The Springs retail and leisure park, so residents have a choice of shops, restaurants, gym and cinema just a short walk away.”

Thanks to their energy efficient measures – including insulation, high-quality doors and windows, increased air tightness and energy-efficient lighting, new homes can save residents up to £2,200* annually on energy bills annually compared to older properties.

The homes at The Avenue represent the final phase or Redrow’s hugely popular Thorpe Park development in an up and coming part of East Leeds and with easy access to the city centre and junction 46 of the M1. The eagerly anticipated new Thorpe Park Railway Station, is due to open next year.

The wider Thorpe Park development boasts a business park, shopping, and leisure facilities – including a luxury hotel and state of the art cinema – plus 140 acres of public parks and vibrant, open green spaces, and part of the East Leeds Orbital Road.

Prices start from £340,000 for a three-bedroom, semi-detached design.

To find out more visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-avenue-at-thorpe-park-leeds or call 0113 5375931.

*Research from the HBF’s “Watt a save” report: www.hbf.co.uk/policy/wattasave