Check out the newly-listed £1.85m Yorkshire 7-bedroom country home with an 'American Diner' in the garden

This huge 7-bedroom home in Farsley has been listed on Zoopla for less than a month. At £1.85m, it has incredible features throughout - including an American Diner-fronted annexe. Here is a look around the grounds:
1. 7-bedroom Home
The property is accessed from the Leeds Ring Road between Calverley and Farsley and is quiet yet convenient for commuting into Leeds, Bradford or beyond. Pudsey railway station and the Owlcotes shopping centre is approximately 800 metres away, as are Calverley and Farsley villages, plus the Leeds Liverpool canal for exercise and pleasant walks.
2. Spacious
The house offers spacious accommodation with enormous potential located in one of the most sought-after private roads in Farsley.
3. Features
Springwood is an extremely impressive country house with over 10,000 square feet of living accommodation which dates back to the 1900s all set within over 3 acres of mature gardens and woodland with the added advantage of a tennis court.
4. Garden
The property has been extended to one side to create a self-contained annexe with kitchen facilities and a leisure complex incorporating an indoor swimming pool, hot tub area and steam room.
