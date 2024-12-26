A look inside this Leeds village work cottage conversion with charming period features on sale for £950,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

This sensational Leeds period residence offers modern living in a peaceful village setting.

Located on Moor Lane, this property boasts a gorgeous location in the heart of East Keswick, with easy access to Leeds and Wetherby. The home is on the market with Furnell Residential for £950,000.

Inside, the stone-built cottage has been subject to extensive refurbishments and boasts high-end features while retaining its historic charm.

Step into a formal entrance way which opens to a modern dining kitchen fitted with bespoke units and quality-fitted appliances. The beautiful living room boasts an inset wood-burning stove and French-style patio doors that lead out onto the rear garden.

Stairs in the hallway lead up to the first floor, where three well-proportioned bedrooms - of which one boasts its own en suite - can be found, along with the modern house bathroom.

This home is as impressive inside as it is outside, where delicately planned gardens provide a tranquil setting ideal for relaxing and entertaining. The home also has a private driveway which leads to a double garage.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/newsletter

1. Moor Lane, East Keswick, LS17

Furnell Residential

Photo Sales

2. Moor Lane, East Keswick, LS17

Furnell Residential

Photo Sales

3. Moor Lane, East Keswick, LS17

Furnell Residential

Photo Sales

4. Moor Lane, East Keswick, LS17

Furnell Residential

Photo Sales

5. Moor Lane, East Keswick, LS17

Furnell Residential

Photo Sales

6. Moor Lane, East Keswick, LS17

Furnell Residential

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWetherbyPropertyGardens
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice