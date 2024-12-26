Located on Moor Lane, this property boasts a gorgeous location in the heart of East Keswick, with easy access to Leeds and Wetherby. The home is on the market with Furnell Residential for £950,000.
Inside, the stone-built cottage has been subject to extensive refurbishments and boasts high-end features while retaining its historic charm.
Step into a formal entrance way which opens to a modern dining kitchen fitted with bespoke units and quality-fitted appliances. The beautiful living room boasts an inset wood-burning stove and French-style patio doors that lead out onto the rear garden.
Stairs in the hallway lead up to the first floor, where three well-proportioned bedrooms - of which one boasts its own en suite - can be found, along with the modern house bathroom.
This home is as impressive inside as it is outside, where delicately planned gardens provide a tranquil setting ideal for relaxing and entertaining. The home also has a private driveway which leads to a double garage.
