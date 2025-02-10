Situated on Morton Terrace in Guiseley, it is just a short trip from Leeds city centre, making it an ideal choice for first-time buyers, families, or young professionals.

Upon entering, you are welcomed into a spacious and bright living room featuring a log burner, beautiful exposed ceiling beams, and stairs leading to the first floor and cellar.

At the rear, the kitchen offers a range of base and wall units, a gas hob, and an integrated oven, along with doors that open to the rear garden.

On the first floor, there is a double bedroom with a built-in cupboard at the front, while a smaller room at the rear is perfect for a child or can be used as an office.

The house bathroom is equipped with a three-piece suite, including a bathtub with a shower overhead.

Outside, the property features a lawned area with a garage and a parking space at the front.