Situated on Morton Terrace in Guiseley, it is just a short trip from Leeds city centre, making it an ideal choice for first-time buyers, families, or young professionals.
The property is currently on the market with William H Brown for £230,000.
Upon entering, you are welcomed into a spacious and bright living room featuring a log burner, beautiful exposed ceiling beams, and stairs leading to the first floor and cellar.
At the rear, the kitchen offers a range of base and wall units, a gas hob, and an integrated oven, along with doors that open to the rear garden.
On the first floor, there is a double bedroom with a built-in cupboard at the front, while a smaller room at the rear is perfect for a child or can be used as an office.
The house bathroom is equipped with a three-piece suite, including a bathtub with a shower overhead.
Outside, the property features a lawned area with a garage and a parking space at the front.
The rear garden includes a lawn and a lovely wood-framed summer house, complete with power and light, which can be used for various purposes.