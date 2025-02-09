Manning Stainton has listed this home on Bridgland Avenue in Menston for £775,000.
Inside, it comprises an entrance hallway leading to a living room, a kitchen overlooking the garden, dining room and utility room.
There is also a guest WC and access to a garage.
To the first floor, the main house hosts two bedrooms and a house bathroom with bathtub and separate shower.
A third bedroom and a shower room can be found over the garage.
Externally, the property sits behind a secure iron gate giving it lots of kerb appeal.
The extensive garden wraps around the home and is mainly laid to lawn with an impressive Yorkshire stone paved patio.
