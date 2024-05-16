On the market with with Monroe Estate Agents, and listed on Zoopla this week, the property is up for sale for £300,000. Located on Long Causeway, a leafy private road in Adel, the end-terraced home boasts a sun-trap garden and it is ready to move into, with no chain.
Described by the agents as a “hidden gem”, it has excellent schools nearby and plenty of amenities, including David Lloyd gym, golf clubs, shops and restaurants. It’s also situated close to Leeds Ring Road.
