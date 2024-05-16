13 pictures inside this charming chain-free Leeds home that's brimming with character

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 16th May 2024, 15:30 BST

This charming two-bedroom home in a popular Leeds suburb is brimming with character.

On the market with with Monroe Estate Agents, and listed on Zoopla this week, the property is up for sale for £300,000. Located on Long Causeway, a leafy private road in Adel, the end-terraced home boasts a sun-trap garden and it is ready to move into, with no chain.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Described by the agents as a “hidden gem”, it has excellent schools nearby and plenty of amenities, including David Lloyd gym, golf clubs, shops and restaurants. It’s also situated close to Leeds Ring Road.

This end-terraced, two-bedroom property in Adel is on the market with Monroe Estate Agents for £300,000

1. Exterior

This end-terraced, two-bedroom property in Adel is on the market with Monroe Estate Agents for £300,000 Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The charming home is located in a leafy and highly desirable private road in the popular north Leeds suburb

2. Exterior

The charming home is located in a leafy and highly desirable private road in the popular north Leeds suburb Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The stone-built property is full of character and is ready to move into

3. Kitchen

The stone-built property is full of character and is ready to move into Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The high-spec fitted kitchen includes quartz worktops, a Smeg oven, and fitted appliances with plenty of space

4. Kitchen

The high-spec fitted kitchen includes quartz worktops, a Smeg oven, and fitted appliances with plenty of space Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The property is spread over 971 square feet

5. Kitchen

The property is spread over 971 square feet Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room is bright and airy

6. Living room

The living room is bright and airy Photo: Monroe/Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyLeedsZooplaSchoolsRestaurants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.