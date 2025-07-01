For sale in Leeds: A charming Rodley home with exposed brick walls and ceiling beams for £280,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 1st Jul 2025, 16:30 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This charming home is located in the popular LS13 area of Leeds, offering a versatile and stylish layout with appealing features such as ceiling beams and exposed brick walls.

Situated on Club Lane in Rodley, the property is currently listed for sale with estate agent Purplebricks at an asking price of £280,000.

Although smaller in size, this two-bedroom home boasts a well-designed kitchen/diner complete with a central island and ample workspace. The ground floor includes a versatile single bedroom, a separate office, and a shower room conveniently located across the hallway.

On the first floor, you'll find vaulted ceilings with charming period features that provide lovely elevated views. This level includes a cosy lounge and a spacious double bedroom, which is complemented by an en-suite bathroom featuring both a bathtub and a separate shower.

Outside, the property offers off-road parking and attractive gardens, with the potential for further landscaping.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to Leeds news with our free daily newsletter.

Exterior

1. Club Lane, Rodley, Leeds, LS13

Exterior | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Kitchen and dining room

2. Club Lane, Rodley, Leeds, LS13

Kitchen and dining room | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Kitchen and dining room

3. Club Lane, Rodley, Leeds, LS13

Kitchen and dining room | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Kitchen and dining room

4. Club Lane, Rodley, Leeds, LS13

Kitchen and dining room | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Kitchen and dining room

5. Club Lane, Rodley, Leeds, LS13

Kitchen and dining room | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Single bedroom

6. Club Lane, Rodley, Leeds, LS13

Single bedroom | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPropertyPurple Bricks
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice