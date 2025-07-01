Situated on Club Lane in Rodley, the property is currently listed for sale with estate agent Purplebricks at an asking price of £280,000.
Although smaller in size, this two-bedroom home boasts a well-designed kitchen/diner complete with a central island and ample workspace. The ground floor includes a versatile single bedroom, a separate office, and a shower room conveniently located across the hallway.
On the first floor, you'll find vaulted ceilings with charming period features that provide lovely elevated views. This level includes a cosy lounge and a spacious double bedroom, which is complemented by an en-suite bathroom featuring both a bathtub and a separate shower.
Outside, the property offers off-road parking and attractive gardens, with the potential for further landscaping.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.