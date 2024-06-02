13 pictures of a charming detached villa in Leeds built in the 1880s with original period features

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 2nd Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

Tucked away in large mature gardens is a charming detached period villa in Leeds.

Estate agents Manning Stainton have listed this charming villa on Oakwood Gardens, Leeds -believed to have been the 1880s - on the market for £570,000.

On the ground floor is an entrance hall with a turned staircase to the first floor.

The elegant living room which has deep sash windows affording a double aspect of the gardens sits off the hallway as well as a large dining room also with deep windows, a breakfast kitchen and pantry.

From first floor landing four double bedrooms, a boxroom which could be used as a study and a house bathroom can be accessed. The second floor has a loft room.

While not itself having off road parking, the property does have an amazing garden to two sides, which is stocked with a variety of mature trees, shrubbery and planting.

1. Exterior

Photo: Manning Stainton

2. Hall

Photo: Manning Stainton

3. Lounge

Photo: Manning Stainton

4. Dining room

Photo: Manning Stainton

5. Kitchen

Photo: Manning Stainton

6. Landing

Photo: Manning Stainton

