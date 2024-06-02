Estate agents Manning Stainton have listed this charming villa on Oakwood Gardens, Leeds -believed to have been the 1880s - on the market for £570,000.
On the ground floor is an entrance hall with a turned staircase to the first floor.
The elegant living room which has deep sash windows affording a double aspect of the gardens sits off the hallway as well as a large dining room also with deep windows, a breakfast kitchen and pantry.
From first floor landing four double bedrooms, a boxroom which could be used as a study and a house bathroom can be accessed. The second floor has a loft room.
While not itself having off road parking, the property does have an amazing garden to two sides, which is stocked with a variety of mature trees, shrubbery and planting.
