‘Casa, Abbey Court’, will be built by developer Artisan Real Estate in conjunction with Casa by Moda. The homes, with between one and four bedrooms, are described as low carbon and low energy, and will be set across a six-acre site.

The development will be a two-minute walk from Headingley Station.

James Bulmer, Regional Director for Leeds-based Artisan North said: “The collaboration with Casa provides a significant opportunity to deliver much needed new homes for rent in one of Leeds’ most desirable suburbs.

‘Casa, Abbey Court’, will be built by developer Artisan Real Estate in conjunction with Casa by Moda. The first of the homes, with between one and four bedrooms, are set to be built by next year. Photo: Artisan Real Estate.

“There is a growing demand for high-quality family rental properties with easy access to city centres providing the perfect blend of town and country living. Casa is a proven operational model designed specifically to meet the needs of today’s rental market."

The homes are set to feature smart environmental sensors, which will enable residents to monitor room temperature, air quality and light pollution, as well as electric air source heat pumps.