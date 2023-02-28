Andrew Domain, of Property Perspective, who assists Redrow’s homebuyers in Leeds with an existing property to sell, believes movers can benefit from a more ‘normalised’ market, when trying to sell and buy at the same time. He said: “Now is a good time to buy as there is a balance between the number of homes available and the ease of selling a current property. There is generally more choice out there now on new developments like Redrow’s Whitehall Grange, in New Farnley, so you can pick the home of your dreams – one that you really want rather than settling for the only one available. Plus, for those selling a home, the Help to Sell incentive is a great option. We’re finding currently 50% of sales are being agreed in the first four weeks and 83% in the first eight weeks.”

Help to Sell is a scheme offered by Redrow at Whitehall Grange, and other developments in Yorkshire. Several purchasers have already benefitted from selling an existing property through the scheme, including three separate customers who reserved in the same three-week period.

Andrew added: “The whole idea of the Help to Sell scheme is to give a focused approach to selling a customer’s house at the best price in a reasonable period of time. We give a valuation, based upon local market comparisons, evidence and feedback from at least two local estate agents, to ensure we set the right price. There is a focused marketing plan, designed to give maximum exposure on property search websites like Rightmove, Zoopla, and a robust follow up and sales progression process. Put simply, Help to Sell aims to get you the best price in a reasonable period for what is usually no fee to pay.”

Andrew believes that the long-term trend for house prices to increase over time is unlikely to change. He explained: “Leeds, like many other areas, has seen its property market normalise in the last few months, with buyer numbers now at a similar level to the number of homes available. That said, the Leeds market is certainly more buoyant than in other parts of Yorkshire, which is fuelled by the commerce and industry of this major city. Buying a home in this location now really seems like a sensible investment, particularly if it’s a family home that will suit your needs for several years.