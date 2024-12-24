This fantastic four-bedroom home is located on a generous corner plot in the popular village of Burley in Wharfedale and is currently on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley for £495,000.

Inside, the detached property features an entrance hall with a guest WC. Double doors lead into a good-sized living room with dual-aspect windows and a wood-burning stove.

Another set of double doors leads into a dining kitchen fitted with a range of base and wall units with complementary worktops and integrated appliances. The kitchen is adjacent to a lovely conservatory overlooking the rear garden and doors onto a patio.

Upstairs, a landing leads to four generous bedrooms, offering lots of flexibility for use as a home office, nursery or playroom. There is also a house bathroom on this floor.

Outside, the lovely garden wraps around the plot and is mainly laid to lawn with planted borders. The patio is a great spot for outdoor furniture to gather friends and family around in the warmer months.

To the side is a driveway with access to a double garage which offers ample off-street parking.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.