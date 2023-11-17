The development of a tower block of “luxury hotel-style student accommodation” in Leeds with a bowling lanes and spa is on its way to completion.

The topping out ceremony – a traditional event held by construction firms to mark the completion of a building’s structure – has been held for the development of a 15-storey student accommodation tower block in Leeds city centre that will have 222 rooms.

The development of Brotherton House on Grace Street has already had its first phase completed – which saw the former police headquarters for Leeds transformed into a development of 163 rooms.

The new second phase of the development by Study Inn will add a further 222 rooms and is on track for opening as planned in September 2024.

The first phase includes a wellness spa, yoga studio, gym, entertainment area, and bowling lanes and there will be a block linking the two developments.

Below are a selection of photos showing what it looks like inside the renovated Brotherton House, the plans for the second phase and the topping out ceremony:

Brotherton House The artist's impression of Brotherton House on Grace Street in Leeds

Two phases The project consists of two phases - the first of which was a converted former police headquarters and the second of which is a new 15-storey building with 222 rooms

View from Grace Street Phase 1 of the development, which comprised the regeneration of the former police headquarters in Leeds, was opened by Study Inn in September 2022, delivering 163 rooms. Pictured is the view of the development from Grace Street.

Topping out The topping out ceremony was held this week to mark the completion of the structure of phase 2 of the development, which will comprise of a 15-storey tower block holding 222 rooms.

'Luxury hotel-style student accommodation' Study Inn says that the first phase of the development is to its 'brand standard', which it describes as 'luxury hotel-style student accommodation'

Each apartment at Brotherton House has a collection of 5-8 en-suite rooms, accompanied by their own Luxe Lounge, which has a modern communal living area and fully equipped kitchen. There's also a housekeeping team.