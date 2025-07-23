Breck: Property developer secures Leeds office ahead of recruitment drive

Published 23rd Jul 2025
Property developer Breck has acquired offices in Leeds to support its ongoing expansion in the north of England.

The Lancashire-based company said purchasing the office at the Millshaw Park industrial estate is a signal of the company's intent to stay and grow in Yorkshire.

With capacity for about 55 staff, the property developer is seeking to recruit for a range of permanent roles in Leeds, Business Insider reports. Roles include quantity surveyors, site engineers and managers, a contracts manager, and office administration staff.

Breck currently has a development pipeline of around 2,000 homes across the north, including four sites in Yorkshire.

The company is currently awaiting approval for three affordable housing developments on brownfield land near Bradford, which it purchased earlier this year.

It is also working with Lloyds Banking Group to convert a former data centre in Pudsey into 124 affordable homes on behalf of registered affordable housing provider Incommunities.

Andy Garnett, managing director at Breck, said: "The Yorkshire region will be key to Breck's continued growth over the coming years. There is a real need for quality affordable housing in addition to higher value homes for open market sale.

"Purchasing this office outright is a signal of our intent to stay and grow in the county. The office is well-located to serve East and West Yorkshire and has excellent transport links both within and outside the county.

"Our focus is now on the recruitment of a high-quality team to support our growing Yorkshire development pipeline."

