Property developer Breck has acquired offices in Leeds to support its ongoing expansion in the north of England.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lancashire-based company said purchasing the office at the Millshaw Park industrial estate is a signal of the company's intent to stay and grow in Yorkshire.

With capacity for about 55 staff, the property developer is seeking to recruit for a range of permanent roles in Leeds, Business Insider reports. Roles include quantity surveyors, site engineers and managers, a contracts manager, and office administration staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breck has acquired an office in Leeds. | Google

Breck currently has a development pipeline of around 2,000 homes across the north, including four sites in Yorkshire.

The company is currently awaiting approval for three affordable housing developments on brownfield land near Bradford, which it purchased earlier this year.

It is also working with Lloyds Banking Group to convert a former data centre in Pudsey into 124 affordable homes on behalf of registered affordable housing provider Incommunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Garnett, managing director at Breck, said: "The Yorkshire region will be key to Breck's continued growth over the coming years. There is a real need for quality affordable housing in addition to higher value homes for open market sale.

"Purchasing this office outright is a signal of our intent to stay and grow in the county. The office is well-located to serve East and West Yorkshire and has excellent transport links both within and outside the county.

"Our focus is now on the recruitment of a high-quality team to support our growing Yorkshire development pipeline."

Knight Frank acted as sales agent for the purchase. Partner Elizabeth Ridley said: "Purchasing this office outright is a signal of our intent to stay and grow in the county. The office is well-located to serve East and West Yorkshire and has excellent transport links both within and outside the county.

"Our focus is now on the recruitment of a high-quality team to support our growing Yorkshire development pipeline."