The plot in Bramley, on the corner of Leeds and Bradford Road and Calverley Lane, is currently occupied by a large three-storey house. Planning permission to demolish the existing property was granted last month, and developers have now unveiled plans to build eight new semi-detached, three-bedroom homes.

The proposed three-storey houses will have a living room, kitchen-diner and w/c on the ground floor. The first floor will contain two bedrooms, one with an en-suite, as well as a study and the house bathroom. The top floor will house the master bedroom and en-suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a planning application submitted to Leeds City Council, developers said: “The layout has been largely dictated by the existing site levels and is considered to make the best use of the overall site area. It has also been set out to reduce impact on the existing surrounding properties respecting opposing window separation distances. The layout of the houses facing Leeds and Bradford Road follows the linear layout of the recent adjacent development in order to maintain the obvious street scene.”

The existing property on the corner of Leeds and Bradford Road and Calverley Lane, Bramley, which is set for demolition (Photo by Google)

The statement adds: “The general appearance of the proposal is a traditional property with Cupa 5 Pizarras, Dark Grey Riven Slate over Furness Russet White facing brick walls. The lower sections of the walls are to incorporate a stone plinth which will use the reclaimed stone from the existing house in order to provide a connection to the original dwelling.”