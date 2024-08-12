Bramhope new homes development draws to a close
Building commenced at Spring Wood Park, on Leeds Road in Bramhope, by leading housebuilder Miller Homes in summer 2020. The development, centred around three distinct areas, has brought 321 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes to the community.
“Spring Wood Park has been a very successful development for our construction and our sales team, and we are thrilled to have helped so many people find a brand new home in this popular residential area,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “We have enjoyed supporting lots of different local community projects during our time in Bramhope, and also working with residents, the parish church and Bramhope Primary School to create a lasting legacy of wonderful memories for our time capsule which we placed in the ground in 2020 and which is to be opened in 2070.”
The final home at Spring Wood Park is a striking four-bedroom town house property priced at £429,995. However, should buyers be looking for something different, the house builder has a very similar development at Collingham just ten miles away.
Bridgewood Green offers very similar house styles to those at Spring Wood Park and is situated in a peaceful, rural location on the outskirts of the village.
“We opened Bridgewood Green just a few months ago and we have just welcomed our first residents,” said Debbie. “Our team there are only too happy to show buyers the homes we currently have available and discuss the variety of offers available to help customers find the home and offer that suits them.”
Homes currently available at Bridgewood Green include a range of two-, four- and five-bedroom properties. Prices currently start from £579,995, for a two-bedroom bungalow to a five-bedroom Bridgeford priced from £789,995.
The show home and sales centre are open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.
Bridgewood Green is located on Leeds Road, Collingham, Leeds, LS22 5AA. Further information about all offers and plots available can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/bridgewood-green.aspx
