Look inside this surprisingly large Leeds barn conversion in one of Bramham's oldest buildings now for sale

This deceptively large detached barn conversion in a Leeds town features over 1,100 square feet of living accommodation, and has the potential to become a dream home.

The cleverly converted home sees one of Bramham's most historic buildings transformed into a charming residence. It is located on Carr Beck Close and on the market with estate agent Dacre, Son & Hartley for £325,000.

Enter the home into a spacious breakfast kitchen with a feature staircase and a range of fitted cabinets. To the right is an elegant sitting room with a bay window, while a separate dining room sits to the left. There is also a downstairs shower room.

On the first floor, a landing leads to three bedrooms and a house bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The home has a gated courtyard and the property benefits from its own off-street parking space to the front with ornamental lawned gardens adding extra charm.

