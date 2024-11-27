Enter the home into a spacious breakfast kitchen with a feature staircase and a range of fitted cabinets. To the right is an elegant sitting room with a bay window, while a separate dining room sits to the left. There is also a downstairs shower room.

On the first floor, a landing leads to three bedrooms and a house bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The home has a gated courtyard and the property benefits from its own off-street parking space to the front with ornamental lawned gardens adding extra charm.

