Boston Lodge is an elegant Grade II listed building in Boston Spa, in the heart of the Yorkshire “Golden Triangle”, currently used as a company headquarters.
The Georgian building is ideally suited for residential purposes, but would work great for continued use as an office.
Take a look inside the impressive property:
Boston Lodge is currently a company headquarters in the heart of Yorkshire's "Golden Triangle" and has been listed on the market for offers over £1.5 million. Photo: GSC Grays
The elegant Grade II listed building in Boston Spa dates back to the late 18th century with later 19th century additions. It extends around 7,300 square feet. Photo: GSC Grays
Boston Lodge originally comprised a substantial principal dwelling with ancillary cottages. Photo: GSC Grays
In recent decades, it has served as company headquarters and an office, which remains a possibility going forwards with new owners. Photo: GSC Grays
GSC Grays property agent Tim Waring said: “Boston Lodge is ideally suited for residential purposes in Boston Spa, named by The Times as one of the Best Places to Live 2024. The Lodge offers the opportunity for development - horizontal split to flats or vertical split to a number of houses – and could also remain as a single house with the rear wing retained for home office use/flats or other income generation. “ Photo: GSC Grays
The Grade II listed building is predominantly arranged over two stories with a rear wing over three stories. Photo: GSC Grays
