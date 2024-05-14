13 pictures of a fantastic family home in north Leeds with views over park
This fantastic family home has just landed on the Leeds market.
The five-bedroom, semi-detached property in a popular suburb is up for sale with Hunters for £500,000 and was listed on Zoopla today (May 14).
Located in Bentcliffe Gardens, Moortown, the spacious house boasts its own orangery, a large utility room and fabulous views over a nearby park.
Situated close to schools, shops, pubs, bars and restaurants, the property is well decorated throughout and in move-in ready condition.
