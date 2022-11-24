Glitz and glamour with a vintage vibe for this Gatsby trend.

By using LED lights on Christmas trees, each household could save around £27 over the festive period, research shows.

Halogen Christmas lights will cost approximately £34 over Christmas, compared to approximately £7 for LED lights, according to a study by Homebase.

UK households are set to spend approximately £189 million to light up their Christmas trees this year – an increase of £73 million -about £3 per household, from the previous year.

However, there are plenty of ways to maximise festive cheer and reduce energy consumption at the same time.

This selection of Christmas 2022's trending sustainable interiors might inspire your decoration theme;

Gatsby Glam

With the roaring twenties seeing a subdued start thanks to the pandemic, parties are back in style.

Be eco-cosy with warm textures, lots of natural floristry and sustainable materials.

Gatsby Glam entails dressing your home in as much glitz and glamour as possible. If it sparkles, it’s in.

This trend calls for a vintage vibe, so you won’t have to worry about energy consumption. Think candlelit dinners, classy glass baubles, and glittery decor to reflect light around rooms.

Eco-Cosy

The Scandi interiors trend is back, this festive take on Hygge is ready to wrap us up in the comfort and nostalgia of Christmas past.

Bring the outside in with a woodland theme. Think natural, earthy materials and woodland vibes with the help of a few pine-scented candles.

This trend conjures up a cosy country gathering that embraces planet-friendly sustainability. So bring in warm textures, natural floristry and sustainable materials. Perfect for snuggling up in front of the fire for a Christmas movie.

Cut out unnecessary packaging by filling a reusable wooden advent calendar with treats, this can become a time-honoured family tradition while cutting down on Christmas waste.

Woodland Winter

The focus here is naturally on wood. Think earthy materials that will make children and adults fall in love with the magic of their surroundings.

Plenty of glitter and sparkle with all things Christmassy and few lights needed. For those you do have on, use a timer so they switch off overnight.

Twinkly lights wrapped sparingly around trees to look like a fairy’s trail and decorations in the shape of creatures such as red squirrels, owls and foxes.

It’s not just visual elements that bring this trend to life. The scent is a key player with the help of pine-scented candles or scentsicles.

Replacing older lights with LED ones for more energy efficiency.

Merry Maximalism

Less is more? No, more is more!

Throw minimalism out the window this year. Embrace your inner child and give your home the Santa's grotto makeover of your childhood dreams.

Deck the halls with colourful chaos. Striped candy canes, gingerbread men, fake snow, nutcrackers, the lot. Remember to get little elves involved.

With smart choices, you can stay energy conscious. Install timer plugs for all your mains-generated light-up decorations, When you sleep, so can the decorations.​

​According to the Energy Saving Trust, LED bulbs use 80 per cent less energy then halogen bulbs.

Inefficient non-led lights are now banned in the UK, but plenty of UK households will still own old halogen tree lights, ready to put them up for Christmas.

LED lights are also far safer than halogen bulbs. They don't get as hot, which can become a fire risk.

For more about thrifty lighting visit: https://www.homebase.co.uk/christmas/christmas-lights/christmas-tree-lights.list