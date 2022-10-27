This Newmillerdam home has an open plan, contemporary style interior.

Shiny and spacious, it features a bespoke open plan kitchen with dining and living areas, with elements such as contemporary ‘floating’ staircases and luxurious bathrooms.

A large porcelain terraced patio is the perfect entertaining showpiece, adjoining the large lawned rear garden, and making indoor to outdoor living and dining very easy in the warmer months of the year.

Further to the open plan kitchen hub, is the reception hall, a living room and cloakroom, along with a ground floor utility and w.c..

One of the staircases leads to the first floor gallery landing, then in turn to four double bedrooms. Three of these have their own luxurious en suite shower rooms and dressing room facilities, and there’s an additional contemporary house bathroom.

Another feature staircase leads to the second floor gallery landing, and three further double rooms of versatile use, with a contemporary bathroom.

The property has electric under floor heating throughout, with thermostat control in each and every room.

Accessed through an electronic gate to the driveway and plenty of parking space, the Newmillerdam home has a double garage, and a level, extensive lawned garden.

The stunning modern interior of the seven bedroom property.

It is within walking distance of the country park, and many other local amenities, with the M1 motorway network just a short distance away.

This property in Hill Top Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield is for sale priced £1,300,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Contact the agent’s Wakefield office on 01924 291294 for further information.

A wide porcelain patio fronts the large lawned area, which backs on to open fields.

Three of the spacious double bedrooms have their own modern en suite facilities.

A large, contemporary style living room.

The super-stylish kitchen with circular seating arrangement.

Luxurious bathroom facilities.