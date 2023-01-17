The start of the new year is a popular time to secure a new home, with property experts Rightmove acknowledging January as its busiest month of the year. Barratt Developments Yorkshire West built 607 new homes across West and South Yorkshire in 2022 and is now offering a selection of new homes that can be purchased using a range of incentives designed to help residents step on, or up, the property ladder.

Buyers can choose from three developments: Barratt Homes’ Ambler’s Meadow in East Ardsley, Lockwood Fields in Chidswell and David Wilson Homes’ Elysian Fields in Adel, which all comprise energy efficient homes and a range of deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nestled in Adel, Elysian Fields is a cluster of luxury homes. The development is close to several ‘good’ rated schools and to a range of local amenities. With two, three, four and five bedroom homes available, it’s ideal for families looking to relocate in 2023.

Amblers Meadow, East Ardsley. Picture: Tony Johnson

Barratt Homes’ Ambler’s Meadow is a collection of three and four bedroom homes, sat in the popular village of East Ardsley and surrounded by plenty of open green space. Located midway between Leeds and Wakefield, locals are easily connected to nearby cities. A number of deals are available for buyers, worth up to £25,000, which buyers can choose to go towards their mortgage costs, Stamp Duty, or upgrades to their interior, as well as an upgraded kitchen.

Lockwood Fields is a charming collection of one, two and three bedroom homes surrounded by countryside in the village of Chidswell. With excellent commuter links to the wider region and an array of local amenities nearby, the development is an excellent choice for first time buyers and professionals looking to secure a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At both Ambler’s Meadow and Elysian Fields, existing homeowners can also make use of the new Part Exchange Guarantee Scheme, which sees the homebuilder purchase the customer’s existing property at fair market value, so that they can buy their new home faster and easier by removing a chain. If Barratt Developments sells the property for more than the offer made, homeowners will receive 100% of the profits.

On the selection of new homes available Sam Wood, sales director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented: “We are delighted to offer this stunning collection of new homes in Leeds. The new year is the perfect time to reflect and consider what you want for the year ahead, and with so many fantastic deals and incentives available across our developments, it is the perfect time for prospective buyers to secure their ideal home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the left, Sandra Mounsey, Duncan Mounsey and Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood at the Barratt Homes housing development Lockwood Fields at Owl Lane, Chidswell, Dewsbury.

“We would encourage anyone interested in viewing the show homes at Ambler’s Meadow in East Ardsley and Elysian Fields in Adel to visit the sales office and talk to our very helpful sales team to find out more information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad