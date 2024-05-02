Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is set to launch 225 new homes in Brough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nestled in the heart of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Barratt Homes’ Stirling Park is on sale and will boast a collection of spacious, energy-efficient two, three, four and five bedroom homes. Prices at Stirling Park start from £271,000. David Wilson Homes’ Hawk View development and Show Homes to launch on May 4 with prices from £194,000.

Each home at Hawk View and Stirling Park is being built to the latest government standards and will feature solar panels and electric car chargers. Energy-efficient, new-build homes are up to 64 per cent cheaper to run with the opportunity to save up to £2,200 on their energy bills per year1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbouring Barratt Homes’ Harrier Chase development on Blenheim Avenue, Hawk View and Stirling Park are a short distance from fantastic local amenities nearby including supermarkets, pubs, restaurants and schools just a short walk away.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes launch new properties in Brough (representative street scene)

The new developments are near schools boasting ‘Outstanding’ and ‘Good’ Ofsted ratings, making it an ideal location for families. Plus, there is unrivalled access to East Yorkshire’s major towns and cities, with excellent commuter links to Hull, Beverley and Goole.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We’re thrilled to launch our latest energy-efficient homes in Brough. We’ve had overwhelming success with our Barratt Homes’ Harrier Chase development in the area which highlights the demand for quality homes in the area.

With homes to suit a wide range of buyers and each house's energy efficiency in mind, we expect Hawk View and Stirling Park to be incredibly popular.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad