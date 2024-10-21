Avant Homes releases final eight homes for sale at £49m Micklefield development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Avant Homes North Yorkshire has released the final eight homes for sale at its popular £49.3m, 152-home Radford’s Meadow development in Micklefield.

Located between Leeds and Pontefract and within close proximity to the A1 and M1, the development comprises a mix of three- and four-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient family homes.

The remaining homes at Radford’s Meadow include three two-bedroom homes, with prices starting from at £250,000 for the Eastbeck house type to £263,000 for the Ripley.

There are three four-bedroom homes remaining, with the Nutbrook priced at £385,000 and two Darwoods priced from £425,000. The final homes for sale also includes two five-bedroom Appletons, with prices starting from £525,000.

Final homes - The Appleton (CGI shown) is one of the remaining homes at Radford's Meadow, Micklefield

All the homes benefit from Avant Homes’ signature practical design and energy efficiency and there are a range of incentives available on selected plots. These include part exchange, deposit contributions and My Move Made Easy, where the company will sell your old home for you.

Of the homes still available, the five-bedroom Appleton is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces.

On the ground floor, the Appleton features a large living room, a flexible snug which is ideal to use as a study or playroom, a WC and a large storage cupboard.

At the rear of the property, there is a large open plan kitchen dining space with modern integrated appliances. The downstairs also features an open-plan living area with two sets of French doors leading to the rear garden and a utility room with an additional outside door.

On the first floor, two large double bedrooms come with en-suite shower rooms. A modern family bathroom serves the three sizeable single bedrooms and there is further storage space on the landing.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “Radford Meadows has generated high levels of interest since its launch, with just nine homes remaining showing how popular the development has been.

“All of our homes are practically designed to suit the modern living conditions of today’s homeowners, with flexible living spaces and being energy efficient.

“We don’t expect these final homes will be available for long so we encourage interested buyers to reach out to our sales team to discuss how we can make their next ideal move in Micklefield a reality.”

For more information on the development, search “Avant Homes Radford’s Meadow”.