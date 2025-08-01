Avant Homes announces £44m development in Carlton, near Rothwell is 75 per cent sold

75% sold - The Coverham (CGI shown) is one of the remaining homes for sale at Strawberry Fields, Carlton

Avant Homes has announced that more than three-quarters of the new homes at its £44m Strawberry Fields development in Carlton, near Rothwell have been sold.

Located off Main Street, Strawberry Fields comprises of a mix of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom homes and features 11 of Avant Homes’ house types.

Prices at Strawberry Fields range from £350,000 for a three-bedroom detached Wentworth house type to £600,000 for a four-bedroom detached Cromford.

All remaining properties at Strawberry Fields benefit from open-plan kitchen and dining spaces with integrated appliances and classic French doors opening to the rear gardens.

The homes also have living rooms at the front of them along with large downstairs. Selected properties at the development also benefit from a dedicated utility room and an internal garage.

Upstairs, all the homes feature master bedrooms with en-suites, with the other generous bedrooms served by a family bathroom.

Avant Homes has a range of incentives for purchasing a home at the development. These include a part exchange, deposit contribution up to £30,000 and My Move Made Easy, where the housebuilder will help a buyer sell their existing home.

Avant Homes North Yorkshire sales and marketing director, Dan Hardcastle, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from buyers for the homes available at Strawberry Fields, evidenced by 75 per cent of the homes at the development now being sold.

“Carlton is an excellent location, with great transport links to Leeds, Wakefield and beyond, proving to be an excellent place to raise a family.

“With only 30 homes remaining, we encourage any prospective buyers to come to the development and discuss with our sales team how we can help make their ideal next move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Strawberry Fields.’