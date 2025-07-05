The west wing of Ashfield House, a Grade II-listed Edwardian manor house in Otley, offers opulence to the fullest, with beautifully and sympathetically presented features, breathtaking views and superb open-plan spaces.
A long, sweeping driveway leads up to the elegant front entrance. Upon entering, you are welcomed by the grand entrance hall, which invites you into a spacious reception room that sets the tone for the rest of this extraordinary home.
Continue into the open-plan kitchen and dining area, featuring a stunning bay window that overlooks the grounds. As you head downstairs, you will find four beautifully appointed bedrooms.
The master bedroom features an Italian-style en suite, while the other bedrooms have access to a luxurious house bathroom. Additionally, there is a separate dressing room.
Outside, private lakeside gardens are accompanied by a charming summer house.
