Ashberry cracks homebuying delays

National homebuilder, Ashberry Homes says it’s cracked the delays associated with buying a new home by announcing that a buyer could snap up the final home on its Poppy Fields development in Church Fenton and be moved in for Easter!

The 124-home development, which has been built on the site of the village’s former RAF base, is down to its very last home – a four-bedroomed detached property, which is available for £439,995.

The home is complete and ready to move into and includes all flooring, integrated kitchen appliances, white goods and turfing to front and back gardens; and can be purchased using Ashberry’s Part Exchange or Assisted Move schemes.

Paula Murdoch, Ashberry Homes’ sales manager, said: “Buying a home can be a time-consuming process, but for a buyer in the right position, the final home in Church Fenton can be theirs in time for the sweetest of Easter weekends.”

“All they need is a solicitor who’s happy to push the paperwork through quickly and be in an immediately proceedable position with their current home – or simply be a first-time buyer or current renter looking to get back on the property ladder.”

In addition to Church Fenton, Ashberry Homes is also building in Beverley and Brough, where its two developments – Pilgrims’ Way and Trident Way respectively – are providing popular with buyers from all walks of life.

“We try with every development to ensure it features a good mix of home sizes and types so that it has the widest possible appeal – from first time buyers to growing families; downsizers to property ladder climbers. We do this because we’re not just here to build houses, but to build communities and a good mix of people always helps to make this aim achievable.”