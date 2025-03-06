Work has begun to transform a former eyesore in Leeds into a new apartment scheme featuring 618 homes.

The dilapidated Arla Foods building, located between Kirkstall Road and the River Aire, has stood abandoned and marred by graffiti since the dairy company vacated the site in 2004.

In 2023, planning permission was granted to property developers Glenbrook to create five buildings that will house a total of 618 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available for both rent and sale. The project will also feature extensive landscaping along the riverbank.

The former Arla Foods site in West Leeds will house 618 flats across five buildings. | Glenbrook

According to the West Leeds Dispatch, the five-acre site will include over 10,000 square feet of amenity space, which is set to comprise co-working areas, a gym, a residents' lounge, and two private roof terraces. Additionally, 3,800 square feet of commercial space will be incorporated into the development.

The site was acquired on behalf of American insurance company Baring Real Estate, which has committed £152 million in forward funding for the project alongside Glenbrook. Glenbrook, a UK-based residential development company, will serve as the development manager.

Ian Sherry, co-founder of Glenbrook, stated: “This development not only addresses the urgent need for housing in Leeds but also contributes to the revitalisation of the Kirkstall Road area. We believe that creating high-quality living spaces is essential for fostering thriving communities.”

The new site will be manager by Glenbrook. | Glenbrook

Ben Pile, Head of European Residential Investment and Asset Management at Barings Real Estate, added: “Leeds represents a significant opportunity for growth in institutionally developed and operated residential properties.

“As the UK’s fourth-largest city, it has a vibrant population of young professionals supported by a strong employment market and high graduate retention rates.

“Given the stabilising economic and political climates in the UK, we expect the outlook for residential property to become even more positive as we enter a new real estate cycle in Europe. We are actively seeking further opportunities to deploy capital on behalf of our partners.”