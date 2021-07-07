Apartments for sale in a new skyscraper set to be built in central Leeds

Sky Gardens will be on the site of Midland Mills on the edge of Leeds city centre

Build to rent is all the rage in and around Leeds city centre as pension funds and other investment businesses look for long-term returns on property investment.

This means the number of new-build flats for sale are few and far between but this week property investment firm Aspen Woolf has opened reservations for apartments in a new skyscraper.

Sky Gardens, a 32-storey, 101 metre high building will dominate the skyline on Leeds' South Bank. Due to open in 2024, it is being designed by award-winning architects and Aspen Woolf say it will provide “a level of luxury living that has no equal in Leeds”. Aspen Woolf is taking pre-launch reservations that require a 20% deposit. Prices start from £145,000.

The building is set to be one of the tallest in Yorkshire

Sky Gardens will become one of the tallest buildings in Yorkshire and the residential tower will offer the first all-year round rooftop sky garden in Leeds with 360° views of the city. The tower will hold 306 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and will offer residents workspaces, a lounge, private gym, concierge, and car parking club.

Developers Citylife say that the flats are being designed in response to the new post-pandemic world, hence the shared rooftop terrace.

The skyscraper is being built on the site of Midland Mills, a Grade II listed, 200-year-old flax mill, which will be refurbished as part ofthe new development.

Russell Midgley, Director at Aspen Woolf said: “Sky Gardens offers a once in a lifetime opportunity for property investors. With house prices predicted to rise 28% by 2024, Leeds is tipped to be one of the top cities for house price growth in the UK. The potential in Leeds is massive with exceptional investment taking place in the city.

The sky garden can be used year-round

"Leeds is at one of the most exciting points in its history. It already holds the second largest workforce in the UK, the second largest centre for financial services, and over 40,000 graduates are produced here every year. Sky Gardens represents Leeds' future.

Visit www.skygardens-leeds.co.uk. As ever, with any property investment, due diligence is required.

A computer generated image of one of the apartments