13 photos of an extended Leeds family home with stylish dining kitchen just a stone's throw from Roundhay Park

Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:30 BST

This extended home in Leeds is located just around the corner from Roundhay Park.

The property on Foxglove Avenue in OakwoodLeeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £750,000.

Enter into the hallway with guest WC and stairs to the first floor and access to a dual aspect living room, a versatile study and a beautiful extended dining kitchen with fitted appliances, central island and glass doors onto the rear garden.

The first floor hosts four good-size bedrooms, of which the main bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom.

The family bathroom features a bathtub and separate shower.

Externally to the front is a lawned garden with planted borders and a double driveway for off street parking and access to the double garage.

The rear garden has a paved terrace across the rear of the house, a large lawn and a summer house.

1. Front

2. Hallway

3. Living room

4. Living room

5. Dining kitchen

6. Dining kitchen

