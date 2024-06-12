Enter into the hallway with guest WC and stairs to the first floor and access to a dual aspect living room, a versatile study and a beautiful extended dining kitchen with fitted appliances, central island and glass doors onto the rear garden.

The first floor hosts four good-size bedrooms, of which the main bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom.

The family bathroom features a bathtub and separate shower.

Externally to the front is a lawned garden with planted borders and a double driveway for off street parking and access to the double garage.