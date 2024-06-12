The property on Foxglove Avenue in Oakwood, Leeds is on the market with Manning Stainton for £750,000.
Enter into the hallway with guest WC and stairs to the first floor and access to a dual aspect living room, a versatile study and a beautiful extended dining kitchen with fitted appliances, central island and glass doors onto the rear garden.
The first floor hosts four good-size bedrooms, of which the main bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom.
Externally to the front is a lawned garden with planted borders and a double driveway for off street parking and access to the double garage.
The rear garden has a paved terrace across the rear of the house, a large lawn and a summer house.
