Amazon Prime Day: Shop the best deals from Kilner®, Viners® and Mason Cash

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals from Kilner®, Viners® and Mason Cash.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner (16 July), homeware lovers can indulge in these deals from some of Britain’s leading brands.

Here are our top picks:

Kilner® Fridge Dispenser 3 Litre.Kilner® Fridge Dispenser 3 Litre.
Kilner® Fridge Dispenser 3 Litre.

Kilner® Breakfast Jar Set

Are you one for having breakfast on the go? Prep ahead of the morning rush with the Breakfast Jar Set.

WAS: £12.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £6.99 (-42%)

Kilner Breakfast Jar Set.Kilner Breakfast Jar Set.
Kilner Breakfast Jar Set.

Kilner® Butter Churner

A viral sensation, butter churning has ignited a newfound hobby for many. Experiment with herbs

and spices to make your own unique butters, perfect for gifting, dinner parties or enjoying at home.

Mason Cash ITM set of 4 bowls.Mason Cash ITM set of 4 bowls.
Mason Cash ITM set of 4 bowls.

WAS: £29.95

PRIME DAY OFFER: £23.66 (-21%)

Kilner® Sourdough Starter Set

Kilner Butter Churner.Kilner Butter Churner.
Kilner Butter Churner.

It has never been easier to master delicious homemade loaves, naans and pizza dough with the help

of the Sourdough Starter Set.

WAS: £26.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £17.23 (-34%)

Kilner® Fridge Dispenser 3 Litre

Kilner Sourdough Starter Set.Kilner Sourdough Starter Set.
Kilner Sourdough Starter Set.

Enjoy crisp, chilled water at the turn of a tap with this large capacity dispenser.

WAS: £27.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £19.99 (-26%)

Viners® Assure Knife Block

Is it time to upgrade your knife block? Enhance your culinary skills with Assure, a safer solution for

any family home.

WAS: £49.99

PRIME DAY OFFER: £29.99 (-40%)

Mason Cash In the Meadow Set of 4 Bowls

Bring country charm to your al fresco set up with these bowls which are ideal for serving dipping

sauces, humous and nuts.

WAS: £15.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £12.00 (-20%)

Mason Cash In the Meadow Tulip Mixing Bowl

Baking is fun all year round, but add a summertime twist with this delightful floral mixing bowl, in a

delicate lilac colourway.

WAS: £27.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £23.60 (-13%)

