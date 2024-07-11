Amazon Prime Day: Shop the best deals from Kilner®, Viners® and Mason Cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals from Kilner®, Viners® and Mason Cash.

With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner (16 July), homeware lovers can indulge in these deals from some of Britain’s leading brands.

Here are our top picks:

Kilner® Fridge Dispenser 3 Litre.

Are you one for having breakfast on the go? Prep ahead of the morning rush with the Breakfast Jar Set.

WAS: £12.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £6.99 (-42%)

Kilner Breakfast Jar Set.

A viral sensation, butter churning has ignited a newfound hobby for many. Experiment with herbs

and spices to make your own unique butters, perfect for gifting, dinner parties or enjoying at home.

Mason Cash ITM set of 4 bowls.

WAS: £29.95

PRIME DAY OFFER: £23.66 (-21%)

Kilner Butter Churner.

It has never been easier to master delicious homemade loaves, naans and pizza dough with the help

of the Sourdough Starter Set.

WAS: £26.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £17.23 (-34%)

Kilner Sourdough Starter Set.

Enjoy crisp, chilled water at the turn of a tap with this large capacity dispenser.

WAS: £27.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £19.99 (-26%)

Is it time to upgrade your knife block? Enhance your culinary skills with Assure, a safer solution for

any family home.

WAS: £49.99

PRIME DAY OFFER: £29.99 (-40%)

Bring country charm to your al fresco set up with these bowls which are ideal for serving dipping

sauces, humous and nuts.

WAS: £15.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £12.00 (-20%)

Baking is fun all year round, but add a summertime twist with this delightful floral mixing bowl, in a

delicate lilac colourway.

WAS: £27.00

PRIME DAY OFFER: £23.60 (-13%)

