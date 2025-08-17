The remarkable detached home on Sandmoor Avenue, listed with Nuevo Estates for £3.25 million, sits on a 0.68-acre plot, boasting six luxurious en suite bedrooms, a versatile cinema room, a tennis court, and three stylish reception rooms.

Secure electric gates, the home is entered into a gorgeous entrance hall that sets the standard for the rest of the home. Underfloor heating provides homely comfort, while a beautiful grand staircase adds to the opulence of the property.

Three reception rooms, two of which boast bespoke buit-in media walls and one used as a private gym, offers lots of versatile space for family life and entertaining. Culinary masterpieces are best created in the open-plan kitchen-diner with garden access, while the formal dining room fits a dining table suited for even the largest parties.

On the first floor are six double bedrooms, each with its own en suite, while a seventh bedroom is currently used as a cinema and playroom. To add an extra sprinkle of luxury, the master suite boasts two walk-in wardrobes and a double vanity en suite bathroom with a rainfall shower and a separate freestanding bathtub.

Outside, the driveway offers ample parking for multiple cars, with extra space available in the integrated double garage. To the front, the garden is landscaped and surrounded by mature trees offering year-round privacy. The rear features a manicured lawn, a large patio area, and a private tennis court.