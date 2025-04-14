Aldi launches anti-allergy bedding as hay fever fits
Launching in stores earlier this month, the Slumberdown Anti-Allergy Bedding range starts from just £4.99 and offers the perfect cheat sheet as the pollen count rises.
Specially treated to help reduce the build up of dust mites and bacteria, those suffering from hay fever can wake up feeling refreshed and energised.
Approved by leading experts Allergy UK, and washing machine and dryer friendly, the range is also made without materials which are likely to cause a reaction.
Make the bed from top to bottom with the Anti-Allergy Mattress Topper (£19.99-£22.99) and Mattress Protector (£6.99), and the 10.5 Tog Anti-Allergy Duvet (£14.99-£16.99), all available in double and king sizes.
Complete the comfort with the Anti-Allergy Pillow Pair (£7.99) and Anti-Allergy Pillow Protector Pair (£4.99) to ensure a sneeze free slumber.
Don’t sleep on these allergy season must-haves though, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Aldi’s Anti-Allergy Bedding is available in stores now, while stocks last.
