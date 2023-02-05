The beautiful Ash House Cottage is available to rent on Airbnb.
Sat on greenbelt land adjoining both Baildon and Ilkley Moors, the cottage is set in 12 acres of private grazing land with scenic walks, local pubs and Baildon village on its doorstep. The cottage comes with its own walled garden, a six person hot tub and views across the valley to Leeds and nearby Ilkley.
1. Restored in 2016
Ash House Cottage was restored in 2016 after serving as a farming family's home for over 75 years. Sat on greenbelt land adjoining both Baildon and Ilkley Moors, the cottage is set in 12 acres of private grazing land with scenic walks, local pubs and Baildon village on its doorstep.
Photo: Airbnb
2. Peaceful escape in the countryside
The cottage comes with its own walled garden, a six person hot tub, views across the valley to Leeds and nearby Ilkley and is the perfect locations for those wanting a peaceful escape in the countryside.
Photo: Airbnb
3. Fully fitted kitchen
Ash House Cottage has been restored to a high standard, and has a fully fitted kitchen with two ovens.
Photo: Airbnb
4. Two lounges and dining area
The ground floor also comprises of two lounges and a dining area equipped with a piano.
Photo: Airbnb