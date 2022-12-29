Airbnb Leeds: Take a tour of this gorgeous rental cottage in a woodland near Leeds Bradford Airport
This two bedroom cottage in Leeds is available to rent on Airbnb.
This rural holiday cottage has amazing views of the woodlands nearby, providing a real retreat from city living for couples and small families. Just a ten minutes drive to Leeds Bradford Airport, and near a gorgeous pub used in the soap opera Emmerdale, the rental property provides a versatile holiday destination without travelling a long distance.
