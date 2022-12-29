News you can trust since 1890
Airbnb Leeds: Take a tour of this gorgeous rental cottage in a woodland near Leeds Bradford Airport

This two bedroom cottage in Leeds is available to rent on Airbnb.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

This rural holiday cottage has amazing views of the woodlands nearby, providing a real retreat from city living for couples and small families. Just a ten minutes drive to Leeds Bradford Airport, and near a gorgeous pub used in the soap opera Emmerdale, the rental property provides a versatile holiday destination without travelling a long distance.

Take a tour of the Airbnb below.

1. Parking for two cars

This private woodland cottage in Leeds has amazing views, a separate drive and parking for two cars.

Photo: Airbnb

2. Kitchen with a breakfast bar

The cottage has an open plan kitchen with a breakfast bar and seating area. The kitchen is fitted with an Aga cooker.

Photo: Airbnb

3. Views over the woodland

The first bedroom has a glass-fronted view over the woodland.

Photo: Airbnb

4. En-suite in bedroom

The second bedroom is a double room with an en-suite.

Photo: Airbnb

