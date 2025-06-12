Air source heat pump expert on hand to answer questions at Taylor Wimpey event

An air source heat pump expert will be on hand to answer questions at an open house event being hosted by Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire at its new development in Leeds.

A collection of 293 homes is being built at Morwick Springs, a development which has no gas. The housebuilder is working with heat pump manufacturer Vaillant, which has more than 150 years’ experience heating homes, to equip every property with an air source heat pump.

The housebuilder’s Heat Pump Open House Event takes place on Saturday, June 21, from 11am until 4pm. People will have the opportunity to learn more about this innovative form of heating as all the properties at Morwick Springs will feature an aroTHERM plus air source heat pump, which uses around 75% environmental energy (air) and 25% electricity to provide heating and hot water.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Everyone is welcome, whether you are a current resident or a potential buyer. Having a development with no gas is a first for our regional business, and so it is important that our customers fully understand the benefits of air source heat pumps, how they work and how straight forward they are to run in making their homes warm and comfortable.

“Visitors can also tour our show homes and speak with an Independent Financial Advisor about affordability and offers.”

Luke Boler, Business Development Manager at Vaillant - Midlands and Northern Region, who will be attending the event, said: “I am really looking forward to explaining to people how this highly efficient heat pump technology works and the benefits it can provide for them.

“Heat pumps are a great alternative to a gas boiler especially when a house can be built with the heat pump in mind. Whilst heat pumps are more efficient than a gas boiler, they do work differently, the most noticeable difference being that they are designed to work at lower temperatures which means the radiators are cooler to touch. It’s a new way of thinking for householders, but one that can keep them just as warm in their home and have the potential for energy cost savings whilst enjoying sustainable heating and hot water.”

Morwick Springs, which will form part of the East Leeds Extension, provides a selection of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes. As well as offering air source heat pumps, other energy-saving features include triple glazing, wastewater heat recovery and EV charging points.