This colourful terraced home in a Leeds village is on the market - and it’s perfect for a young family.

Located in the village of Methley, the affordable home is up for sale with EweMove Sales & Lettings for just £175,000.

The mid-terrace property is beautifully presented throughout, with two reception rooms and three bedrooms. The location offers a stunning semi-rural setting while also being a stone’s throw away from local amenities and excellent transport links.

Here are 13 pictures inside.

1. Exterior

This three-bedroom terraced home in Leeds Road, Methley, is on the market with EweMove Sales and Lettings for £175,000 Photo: Zoopla/EweMove

2. Lounge

As you enter the home into the lounge, you are welcomed with stylish décor, high ceilings and a cosy feature fireplace Photo: Zoopla/EweMove

3. Lounge

The property is perfect for a young family, with a well-regarded primary school in the village and a good range of local amenities Photo: EweMove/Zoopla

4. Dining room

Through the lounge you'll find a second reception/dining room with under-stair storage cupboards Photo: EweMove/Zoopla

5. Dining room

It's a vibrant area for families and friends to come together Photo: EweMove/Zoopla

6. Kitchen

The galley-style kitchen, off to the rear of the property, is fitted with a contemporary range of white units and an integrated oven and hob Photo: EweMove/Zoopla

