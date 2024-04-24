Aerial film shows huge progress on new homes in Leeds village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitehall Grange, off Whitehall Road, has been a hugely sought-after development, with its selection of styles, superb specifications and ‘best of both worlds’ location – with the fabulous views of the city and surrounding countryside captured in the short video.

Filmed from the skies by a drone and inside the show homes, the footage shows just how well the development has taken off, with just 19 homes remaining for sale.

Once complete, the development will feature 96 private sale homes and 18 affordable homes, including two, three, and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached properties.

“The aerial film at Whitehall Grange gives a real insight into the development’s progress for buyers looking for a new home,” said Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire.

“The drone footage has captured how the development currently looks, as well as giving an insight into how it will look once completed. There is also the chance to view the show homes on the development and see the fantastic views across the open green fields and towards the city centre.”

The remaining homes are all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

Properties currently for sale include one of Redrow’s most popular designs The Warwick. Downstairs there is an open plan kitchen diner which spans the rear of the home, there is also a separate lounge and cloakroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £394,000.

For those looking for a larger property there is the four-bedroom Shrewsbury which is home to a spacious lounge, open-plan kitchen/dining room, separate utility room and an integral garage. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. This property is currently priced at £409,000.

Situated five miles outside Leeds along the A58, the development is ideal for anyone wanting the best of both worlds, being close to the city centre and all that has to offer but having green space and woodland on the doorstep.