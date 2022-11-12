Leeds based property developer Advent Developments has secured planning consent for 72 new homes, an office conversion and an 86 bed care home in the North Leeds suburb of Adel.

The derelict 12 acre site between Tile Lane and East Moor Lane includes a series of listed buildings comprising the large quadrangle of a former school, a Chapel and the first covered swimming pool in Leeds.

These will be sensitively converted to provide 29 spacious family homes, complete with gardens and extensive landscaping. The scheme will also offer 43 new build properties, including affordable homes.

From left to right; Councillor Barry Anderson, Councillor Caroline Anderson, Tim Reeve of Advent Developments and Councillor Billy Flynn

The mixed-development, to be called Adel Square in celebration of the listed quadrangle, has a total value of £55 million including the care home.

Tim Reeve of Advent Developments said: “We are delighted that planning has been granted and look forward to starting preparatory work shortly.

“The local councillors and community have been overwhelming supportive of our plans during the period of public consultation, recognising a sustainable use for the site is long overdue.”