Adams Court: Grade II-listed Victorian former school building to be put up for auction by Leeds City Council
A Grade II-listed Victorian former school building is being put up for auction by the council in the new year.
Vacant since November, the prominent building on Kildare Terrace in Leeds' Holbeck area, was formerly the Jacob Kramer College.
The former school, now known as Adams Court, is located on a site of almost an acre and features a 20,000 square feet main building along with two further outbuildings.
Will Thompson from auctioneer Pugh, who is hosting the auction, said: “This really is a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a freehold site and a historic Leeds property.
“Adams Court is a brownfield site that is unallocated in the local plan so it may well be suitable for change of use or redevelopment, subject to gaining the necessary planning consents. Interested parties should note, however, that the property is Grade II-listed.”
He added: “Excellent road links, via the A58, A643 and M621, also add to the appeal of the property and there are some big brands, such as Dunelm and Enterprise, trading nearby in a local area that is predominantly retail and light industrial.”
The Victorian building, most recently used by Leeds City Council as its children's services office, is being sold by the council with a guide price of £750,000 to £800,000 at the online property auction on January 31, 2024.