A Grade II-listed Victorian former school building is being put up for auction by the council in the new year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vacant since November, the prominent building on Kildare Terrace in Leeds' Holbeck area, was formerly the Jacob Kramer College.

The former school, now known as Adams Court, is located on a site of almost an acre and features a 20,000 square feet main building along with two further outbuildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Thompson from auctioneer Pugh, who is hosting the auction, said: “This really is a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a freehold site and a historic Leeds property.

Adams Court in Holbeck is being put up for auction by the council in January.

“Adams Court is a brownfield site that is unallocated in the local plan so it may well be suitable for change of use or redevelopment, subject to gaining the necessary planning consents. Interested parties should note, however, that the property is Grade II-listed.”

He added: “Excellent road links, via the A58, A643 and M621, also add to the appeal of the property and there are some big brands, such as Dunelm and Enterprise, trading nearby in a local area that is predominantly retail and light industrial.”