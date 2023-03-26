The 0.15-acre plot opposite a school in a picturesque village near Leeds sparked a bidding war. Landwood Property Auctions listed the land in School Lane, Aberford, with a guide price of just £5,000 on March 8.

Seven bidders battled it out and the winner landed the sought-after plot for 14 times the guide price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 607 square-metre piece of freehold land is opposite Aberford C of E Primary School, next to St Ricarious Church and close to a pub and doctor’s surgery.

The plot of land on School Lane, Aberford, was listed with a guide price of just £5,000 on March 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

The village is also near to Becca Hall and Parlington Hall, and it is surrounded by ancient wood, parkland and several golf courses.

Kate Lay, Director for Manchester-based Landwood Property Auctions, said: “This plot may be small and overgrown but you can understand why there was such a strong demand for it and this showed through the competitive bidding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s in a village with a school, church and beautiful surroundings a stone’s throw from the A1 and 12 miles to the east of Leeds city centre.”

Last summer a toilet block was sold for a staggering £65,000 by the same auctioneer. The boarded-up beach building with “some of the best views in Britain” was advertised with a guide price of £7,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 180 bidders fought it out for the village property in Allonby, Cumbria.