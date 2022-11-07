A very rare opportunity to buy this stunning £1.5m historic home
A striking listed home in the heart of Ripley, that dates back to the mid 18th century and has only been offered once before on the open market, is for sale now.
Within a choice location fronting the cobbled estate village square, Chantry House is a family home with outstanding features, and particularly spacious rooms.
Carefully renovated and restored, the impressive property that began life as a Yorkshire gritstone cottage, then was extended in early Victorian years, now has three floors that showcase its stylish interior.
Four stunning reception rooms comprise the sitting and dining rooms, a large family room and a versatile conservatory, with a fitted breakfast kitchen, six bedrooms, the family bathroom, and a shower room.
Original features have been retained throughout, from fireplaces to ceiling beams and decorative detail.
The gravelled drive has double entrance gates and leads to a double garage, while providing ample space for parking. Storage areas are to the side of the house.
A walled and lawned garden lies to the rear with a seating area and mature trees and shrubs.
Chantry House is a prominent building in this village with many period properties and stone cottages, that has its own castle, owned and lived in by the Ingilby family for seven centuries.
There are many amenities and services to be found within Ripley, ranging from a school to a hotel with pub, a post office, shops, a tea room, church, sports facilities and many more.
Transport links include a regular bus service to Harrogate, Ripon and Leeds, with easy road connections for drivers to the A1(M) and other major routes.
Historic Chantry House, Ripley, carries a price tag of £1,500,000 and is for sale with Carter Jonas estate agents.
Call 01423 523423 for more information.
More property: www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-stunning-cottage-for-sale-in-michelin-starred-north-yorkshire-village-3905256